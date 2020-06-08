WinnaVegas Casino to reopen Friday with safety protocols

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SLOAN, Iowa -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., announced that it will reopen and resume casino operations at 50% capacity, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

The reopening process will be conducted in phases with select gaming machines and other amenities remaining closed in the initial phase. Time between phases will be based upon how well guests are adhering to safety guidelines and protocols set forth by casino management.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at WinnaVegas,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran in a news release. “Reopening the property signifies the first step back to that feeling of normalcy we’ve all been looking for. I’m excited for all our team members to get back to doing what they do best: providing the best gaming and entertainment experience possible for our guests.”

During phase one, food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operation with Kasu Café and Bingo Concessions open. The Flower Island Buffet will be converted to a restaurant style with table side service and a limited menu.