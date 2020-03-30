WinnaVegas to remain closed until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic

SLOAN, Iowa -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced Monday that the property will remain closed until further notice due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, which required casino and gaming facilities to close, until April 16.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WinnaVegas Casino, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on reservation land near Sloan, Iowa, initially shut down March 17 for at least two weeks.

"This has become a day-to-day situation," WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran said in a statement. "Although we want to open the casino and resort to our guests immediately, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska felt it was necessary to remain closed for the safety and well-being of all our guests and team members."

The statement said Winnavegas Casino Resort will continue necessary cleaning and sterilization of the entire property and that casino management will continue to monitor the latest developments and statements from local government and national and international health agencies.

"The Siouxland community and the health of our country are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," Beltran said. "It's been a challenge for all of us but we've been here for the past 28 years and we'll be here for the next."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.