WinnaVegas welcomes back gamblers Friday; smoking temporarily banned, some amenities closed

The casino did not yet feel confident enough to resume table games.

"Table games and poker are also going to be closed," Beltran said. "We have to monitor that, because people touch chips, and they touch cards, and then the next person touches chips and cards, and so do the team members. So we're monitoring that in the industry, to see how they're handling that."

Beltran said the entire 360 or 370-person WinnaVegas staff will be brought back upon the re-opening, though some of them will be re-deployed in different capacities -- those whose ordinary workstations are not open (like card dealers) could become part of the nighttime sterilization crew or move to another department.

Workers who are unable to return -- for example, those who need to tend to family needs or who are nervous about returning -- remain on the payroll, and those who do return to work will get additional hazard pay.

Guests and employees will have their temperatures taken upon entry, and anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will not be allowed in. Children under 18 are barred from entry, partly because of the recently lifted state mandate limiting establishments to 50 percent capacity.