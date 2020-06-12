WinnaVegas welcomes back gamblers Friday; smoking temporarily banned, some amenities closed

SLOAN, Iowa -- The WinnaVegas Casino Resort, closed since the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is reopening Friday with new restrictions in place.
One of the biggest operational changes is that smoking will not be permitted. Just last year, the casino installed a state-of-the-art air-filtration system that helps quickly move smoke out of the complex.
Casinos are among the last public establishments where smoking is still permitted indoors.
Mayan Beltran, WinnaVegas general manager, said the no-smoking policy goes hand in hand with another new COVID-19-related restriction for the casino -- a requirement that guests wear masks on the premises. Allowing people to remove their masks frequently to smoke would largely defeat the mask policy, he said. (Guests are allowed to remove masks to eat or drink.)
"Obviously, in the entertainment business that we're in, smoking is a very big part of it, and we understand that a lot of our clientele do smoke," Beltran said.
Other changes when WinnaVegas reopens includes:
-- The casino will be closed between midnight and 10 a.m.
-- Slot machines and bingo are on, but no table games for the time being.
-- The hotel will be open only from Thursday through Sunday. The move to close the casino at night influenced the decision to limit the days the hotel will be open.
-- Guests will be screened for fever upon entry and masks are required. Masks will be provided to those who didn't bring one.
-- The golf simulator, video game room, pool, laundry room and fitness center will be closed.
Beltran said the Winnebago Tribe-owned casino will monitor guests' opinions on the new policies and tweak them as needed. This is "phase one" of the re-opening, plans for which were developed by casino departments during the closure.
"Just depends on what our players want. If they want us to be (open) 24 hours on the weekends right away, we'll do that, if they want to be open later, we'll do that, but this is just phase one of opening," he said.
Social distancing will be maintained on the gaming floor by the slot machines themselves -- WinnaVegas is employing a software program that, once a slot machine is occupied, automatically shuts down the two slot machines on either side of it. Once that player has left, the neighboring machines turn themselves back on and the machine that was played alerts staff to clean it.
The casino did not yet feel confident enough to resume table games.
"Table games and poker are also going to be closed," Beltran said. "We have to monitor that, because people touch chips, and they touch cards, and then the next person touches chips and cards, and so do the team members. So we're monitoring that in the industry, to see how they're handling that."
Beltran said the entire 360 or 370-person WinnaVegas staff will be brought back upon the re-opening, though some of them will be re-deployed in different capacities -- those whose ordinary workstations are not open (like card dealers) could become part of the nighttime sterilization crew or move to another department.
Workers who are unable to return -- for example, those who need to tend to family needs or who are nervous about returning -- remain on the payroll, and those who do return to work will get additional hazard pay.
Guests and employees will have their temperatures taken upon entry, and anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will not be allowed in. Children under 18 are barred from entry, partly because of the recently lifted state mandate limiting establishments to 50 percent capacity.
"We didn't want to have kids in there for that reason, because it takes up place where a gambler might want to be in there, and they're not able to gamble anyway," Beltran said. "Plus, some of the areas that they would be able to utilize are closed in the beginning phases. The arcade's going to be closed, the pool will be closed, fitness rooms, things like that. So there's not a lot for them to do on the property in the first phase anyway."
Staffers will cleanse and sanitize the property during the overnight hours when the casino is closed; historically the casino has not been busy late at night during the weekdays. Retailers like Walmart and Hy-Vee made similar changes this spring.
Gov. Kim Reynolds first ordered casinos shut on March 17, when the pandemic was in its infancy; she gave the go-ahead for casinos to re-open near the end of May, with the understanding that social-distancing practices and a few other restrictions would remain in place. This week she allowed most businesses to begin operating at full capacity.
With the re-opening of WinnaVegas, the Blackbird Bend casino in Onawa will be the last of the Northwest Iowa casinos to resume operations, on June 15. Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in rural Lyon County welcomed back gamblers last week.
