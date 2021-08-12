 Skip to main content
Winnebago health officials report death due to delta variant
Winnebago health officials report death due to delta variant

US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-BRAIN-ZUM

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Winnebago health officials announced the death of a community member Thursday due to the delta variant. 

"It has been confirmed that this individual did have the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19. Our prayers go out to all those in mourning," Twelve Clans Unity Hospital said in a statement. 

According to a report from the hospital, as of Thursday, there were two active cases of the novel coronavirus on the reservation and two households in quarantine.

Last month, the Winnebago Tribal Council voted to reinstate a mask mandate on the reservation to limit the spread of the virus. 

The statement said those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, or need their 2nd booster shot of the two-dose Pfizer series, should contact the Public Health Nursing Department at 402-878-2258 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

