Winnebago Public Health reports 70 percent of residents age 12 and up are vaccinated

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Public Health Department on Friday reported that 70 percent of the Winnebago community age 12 and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The health department has held weekly community vaccination clinics each Wednesday since January at the Winnebago Public School and will continue to do so, according to a Winnebago Public Health Facebook post. The clinic, open to anyone age 12 and over, offers the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

There are, at present, no active COVID-19 infections in Winnebago, according to Winnebago Public Health, and the department is aiming to get 80 percent of residents vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations in Winnebago reportedly increased after the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska announced that, in order to attend their 155th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration, July 23 to 25, attendees must present their COVID-19 immunization card, the health department wrote in its post. Children age 11 and under can attend if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.