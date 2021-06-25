Winnebago Public Health reports 70 percent of residents age 12 and up are vaccinated

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Public Health Department on Friday reported that 70 percent of the Winnebago community age 12 and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The health department has held weekly community vaccination clinics each Wednesday since January at the Winnebago Public School and will continue to do so, according to a Winnebago Public Health Facebook post. The clinic, open to anyone age 12 and over, offers the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
There are, at present, no active COVID-19 infections in Winnebago, according to Winnebago Public Health, and the department is aiming to get 80 percent of residents vaccinated.
The pace of vaccinations in Winnebago reportedly increased after the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska announced that, in order to attend their 155th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration, July 23 to 25, attendees must present their COVID-19 immunization card, the health department wrote in its post. Children age 11 and under can attend if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.
According to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data, 31.9 percent of all people in the four-county district of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties are fully vaccinated. (The state calculated this percentage using total population, which includes people under 12 who are too young to be vaccinated. Thus this percentage is lower than it would be if it were calculated using only the eligible age demographic.)
In Dakota County, 34.3 percent of all residents are vaccinated, according to the DHHS.
The virus has been spreading very little in Northeast Nebraska of late. The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department this week reported two infections in Cedar County in the week ended June 19, and one in Thurston County. Dixon and Wayne counties had zero infections that week.
The Dakota County Health Department, which has not issued a weekly report since June 14, reported four positive tests in the week preceding its most recent report.