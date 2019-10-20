WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska announced Sunday the death of James Snow, a Winnebago Tribal council member.
Winnebago Tribal Chairman Coly Brown has ordered all American and Winnebago Tribal Flags on the reservation to be lowered to half staff in honor of Snow, according to a news release from the tribe.
Snow died Friday at age 72 after a brief battle with cancer.
An Army veteran who served in Vietnam and a lifelong member of the Winnebago Veterans Association, Snow became a Winnebago Tribal Council member in 1999, serving until 2008. He was elected again in 2015.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Augustine's Church in Winnebago. Snow is survived by wife Carol Ann Snow, sisters Rita, Julia and Vivian and children Scott, Mark, Charlie, Kellie, Thomas and Carmen, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.