Winnebago Tribal Council votes to remove 2 members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two members have been removed from the Winnebago Tribal Council for failing to complete mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska said in a statement Thursday that following an investigation and a hearing, the tribal council voted to remove Victoria Kitcheyan and Melton Frenchman due to violation of the Principles of Ethical & Moral Conduct Policy. A special election will be held by July 16 to fill the two vacant seats.

According to the statement, tribal council members were notified in a letter dated Oct. 24 that they needed to complete drug and alcohol testing by Oct. 31.

Councilman Aric Armell lodged a complaint that both Kitcheyan and Frenchman did not complete the testing and were in violation of the Winnebago Tribe's constitution and bylaws. The tribal council accepted the complaint on Feb. 3 and an investigative committee was formed using the Winnebago Tribe and Winnavegas human services managers. The statement said that the "investigative committee deemed there was sufficient evidence that the persons accused committed the wrong doing."

After a hearing, during which Kitcheyan and Frenchman were able to enter their pleas and give a statement, the tribal council voted 6 to 1 to remove Kitcheyan and Frenchman. Councilman Louis LaRose voted against their removal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.