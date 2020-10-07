Winnebago Tribe elects 5 council members; council rejects 'hair' test

During Wednesday's special meeting, Kitcheyan said she was removed from the council because she was "adamantly opposed" to the hair requirement.

"I think that there's room for other methods. There's room for other culturally appropriate methods that would get the same objective and result to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free tribal council," she said.

Armell questioned why the policy was being reviewed within an hour of the newly elected members being sworn in. He noted that hair follicle testing goes back three months, but urinalysis can be "cheated."

"It would be different if this meeting came in 30 days or tomorrow or after the process of doing a hair follicle test, because we don't know what has been done within the last 90 days of the people that just come to council. They could test positive," he said. "I will not go along with changing the process before it's even had a chance to be followed."