Winnebago Tribe elects 5 council members; council rejects 'hair' test

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Five newly elected Winnebago Tribal Council members were sworn in Wednesday morning.
During an election, which was held Tuesday, Lorelei Hope Decora was the top vote-getter with 21.4 percent of the vote, followed in second by Victoria Kitcheyan with 20.1 percent. Brian Chamberlain came in third, while Rona Stealer and Thelma Whitewater were fourth and fifth.
The Winnebago Tribal Council consists of a chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, treasurer and five other members.
On Wednesday, Kitcheyan was appointed tribal chairman. Chamberlain will serve as vice-chairman, Decora as secretary and Stealer as treasurer.
Kitcheyan said during the swearing in ceremony, which was broadcast on the tribe's Facebook page, that she takes being a tribal leader "very seriously" and is "here for our membership."
"This is a great honor and I look forward to coming together with the tribal council and showing our Winnebago people that the leadership has great things in store and very progressive ideas to uphold our people," she said.
The tribal council also held a special meeting Wednesday to address the hair follicle testing policy for council members.
Following an investigation and a hearing, the tribal council voted in June to remove Kitcheyan and Melton Frenchman due to violation of the Principles of Ethical & Moral Conduct Policy. Prior to that, Councilman Aric Armell had lodged a complaint that both Kitcheyan and Frenchman did not complete drug and alcohol testing and were in violation of the Winnebago Tribe's constitution and bylaws.
During Wednesday's special meeting, Kitcheyan said she was removed from the council because she was "adamantly opposed" to the hair requirement.
"I think that there's room for other methods. There's room for other culturally appropriate methods that would get the same objective and result to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free tribal council," she said.
Armell questioned why the policy was being reviewed within an hour of the newly elected members being sworn in. He noted that hair follicle testing goes back three months, but urinalysis can be "cheated."
"It would be different if this meeting came in 30 days or tomorrow or after the process of doing a hair follicle test, because we don't know what has been done within the last 90 days of the people that just come to council. They could test positive," he said. "I will not go along with changing the process before it's even had a chance to be followed."
The council ultimately voted 5-4 to approve a resolution to remove that hair sample requirement of the policy and replace it with urine sample drug testing. Under the resolution, council members will sign a HIPAA privacy authorization form before submitting to urine sample drug testing, which makes the results available only to the tribal council. Armell, Whitewater, Coly Brown and John Snowball voted against the resolution.
The policy changes go into effect immediately.
