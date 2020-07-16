Winnebago Tribe elects DeCora, Chamberlain to tribal council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Two new members were selected to serve on the Winnebago Tribal Council during a special election Wednesday.

According to a post on the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's Facebook page, Lorelei Hope DeCora and Brian Chamberlain were the top to vote-getters.

DeCora received 226 votes, which was 26.46 percent of the vote, to Chamberlain's 221 votes, or 25.88 percent.

The other candidates were Marian Holstein, Les J. Painter Sr. and Sandy M. Scott II.

Following an investigation and a hearing, the tribal council voted last month to remove Victoria Kitcheyan and Melton Frenchman from the council due to violation of the Principles of Ethical & Moral Conduct Policy. According to a statement from the tribe, the two former council members failed to complete mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

