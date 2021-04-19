Winnebago tribe launches smokable hemp product

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's economic development entity has launched its first hemp product, a smokable preroll made with CBD flower.

Winnebago Agriculture & Industry, a Ho-Chunk Inc. subsidiary, recently started manufacturing the prerolls, which are paper wraps filled with ground hemp. There are no fillers or additives.

"More consumers are turning to hemp CBD to relax and ease discomfort. It's in all types of mainstream products now," Aaron LaPointe, Winnebago Agriculture & Industry president, said in a news release. "We have years of smokable products, so it made sense to enter the market with a preroll."

Called Niota, the prerolls are made in Winnebago and sold online to adults 21 and older in most states. It is distributed by other partnering tribes and contract manufactured under other brand names.

Ho-Chunk Farms and the Winnebago Tribe were among Nebraska's first hemp producers in a 2019 state pilot program after the 2018 federal farm bill legalized industrial hemp. The tribe has gained USDA approval of its regulatory plan and is currently developing a cultivation license for tribal members and entities. The hemp flower in Niota currently comes from a certified grower.

"We look forward to growing 10 or so different strains. It's like the small batch, craft approach," LaPointe said. "We can then diversify into more hemp-based products and own the entire process from growing to manufacturing. It's a versatile plant."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.