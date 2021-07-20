Winnebago Tribe reinstates mask mandate as delta variant spreads across region

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A mask mandate has been reinstated on the Winnebago Reservation to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska said in a post on its Facebook page that masks are required for all indoors in public buildings and places of business within the exterior boundaries of the reservation.
During a meeting Monday, the Winnebago Tribal Council voted 6 to 1 to reinstate the mask mandate.
According to a report from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, as of Monday, there were 12 active cases of the virus on the reservation and six households in quarantine.
On June 25, the Winnebago Public Health Department reported that 70 percent of community members ages 12 and up had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Tribal officials touted the vaccination rate as the highest in the state.
The new mask mandate comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the country. Cases in the U.S. are up around 70% compared to the previous week, hospital admissions have climbed about 36% and deaths rose by 26%, in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Friday called the "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
Nebraska posted its fourth straight weekly increase in COVID-19 cases last week, recording 690 new cases in the week ending Thursday. That was up from 489 the previous week, according to CDC data analyzed by The Omaha World-Herald.
The state's 41% case growth for the week was still only 40th among states, largely because cases are surging across the country. The U.S. as a whole logged 39,700 cases Friday, averaging 29,600 new cases a day on a seven-day moving average. That's up from just under 11,500 cases a day a month ago. South Dakota was the only state in the nation that did not see an increase last week.
Iowa had the nation's seventh-largest growth in cases last week, its weekly numbers up 93%. But both Nebraska and Iowa have relatively low per capita case rates, at roughly half of the U.S. rate. And both continue to tally cases at far lower rates than they did last fall.
Julie Anderson of the Omaha World Herald contributed to this story.