Winnebago Tribe reinstates mask mandate as delta variant spreads across region

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A mask mandate has been reinstated on the Winnebago Reservation to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska said in a post on its Facebook page that masks are required for all indoors in public buildings and places of business within the exterior boundaries of the reservation.

During a meeting Monday, the Winnebago Tribal Council voted 6 to 1 to reinstate the mask mandate.

According to a report from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, as of Monday, there were 12 active cases of the virus on the reservation and six households in quarantine.

On June 25, the Winnebago Public Health Department reported that 70 percent of community members ages 12 and up had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Tribal officials touted the vaccination rate as the highest in the state.

The new mask mandate comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the country. Cases in the U.S. are up around 70% compared to the previous week, hospital admissions have climbed about 36% and deaths rose by 26%, in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Friday called the "pandemic of the unvaccinated."