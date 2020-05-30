Winnebago Tribe reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Winnebago Tribal health officials have confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on the Winnebago Reservation.

The Winnebago Reservation now has 25 total cases. Of those cases, eight have recovered, according to a statement released Friday by the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.

The statement said the six patients who tested positive were all symptomatic, but reported in good condition. They are currently recovering at home and in isolation.

