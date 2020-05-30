You are the owner of this article.
Winnebago Tribe reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Winnebago Tribal health officials have confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on the Winnebago Reservation. 

The Winnebago Reservation now has 25 total cases. Of those cases, eight have recovered, according to a statement released Friday by the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System. 

The statement said the six patients who tested positive were all symptomatic, but reported in good condition. They are currently recovering at home and in isolation. 

