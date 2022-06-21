Winnebago Tribe seeks environmental impact study on CO2 pipelines

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Tribal Council this spring unanimously approved a resolution requesting an environmental impact study be conducted on the proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline and the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway Carbon Pipeline, which would run near the tribe's lands.

The Tribal Council has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Dakota County Commissioners and the Iowa Utility Board to require a study be done before any permits for the carbon pipeline are issued, the tribe said in a press release Tuesday.

The Council is requesting each entity provide a response to the Tribe in writing. The resolution was passed in March and letters were sent out about two months later; the tribe is currently awaiting a response, a tribal spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Winnebago Tribe has consistently opposed the issuance of pipeline permits that could negatively impact our lands or water... An Environmental Impact Study would outline the effects of the proposed pipelines on the environment and should provide sufficient information to evaluate the relative merits of the proposed pipelines and alternatives. The permit-issuing bodies cannot make reasoned or informed decisions without this information. Nor can the general public," the Tribal Council said in the resolution.

The proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline would pipe carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants to an underground sequestration site in North Dakota, thus preventing the carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere where it would contribute to global warming, by forcing it under the earth. The pipeline would run through 30 counties in Iowa, including several in Northwest Iowa -- Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux, Lyon, O'Brien, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida and Crawford, and would extend into Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

The Winnebago Indian Reservation lies mostly in Thurston County, but portions of the reservation extent into Dixon and Woodbury counties. The Tribal Council's press release noted that the pipeline construction would take place north of the reservation, "but would cross at the Missouri River, where the tribe is downstream," Winnebago Tribal Secretary Lorelei DeCora said in a statement

The tribe is further concerned about the construction paths being on tribal ancestral lands and the possibility the pipelines could disturb burial sites, along with the possibility that, if constructed, the pipelines could fail and endanger the health of the tribe.

"There is just too much unknown for these pipelines, that’s why it’s important that this study be conducted. It’s our duty to protect mother earth,” DeCora's statement added.

Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the company behind the pipeline, has sought to use eminent domain to get the pipeline built. Various farmers, groups and lawmakers in Iowa have expressed concerns about the project, and the possible use of eminent domain proved particularly contentious.

“The Winnebago Tribe stands in solidarity with area farmers who oppose these pipelines and the use of eminent domain to acquire access to lands without landowner consent. The health, well-being, and rights of everyone is important to us all," Winnebago Tribal Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan said in a statement.

Summit says its carbon pipeline would prevent 12 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere every year.

The Heartland Greenway pipeline, proposed by Dallas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures, would also run through Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska, and parts of South Dakota and Illinois, plus a rather small leg in southern Minnesota. Like the Summit pipeline, it would transport captured carbon dioxide to be sequestered underground in Illinois. Navigator CO2 Ventures says the project, once it's on-line, would sequester 15 million metric tons of CO2 each year.

Carbon sequestration projects, such as these, have been proposed as a means of slowing climate change, as carbon dioxide generated by industrial processes is thought to present little risk of warming the planet if it's pumped underground.

