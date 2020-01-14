You are the owner of this article.
Winnebago Tribe to receive mental health grant to combat youth suicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been awarded $376,732 through the Garrett Lee Smith (GLS)/Tribal Youth Suicide Prevention and Early Intervention Grant Program.

Targeted towards people ages 10 to 24, this grant program supports states and tribes with implementing youth suicide prevention and early intervention strategies in schools, educational institutions, juvenile justice systems, substance use programs, mental health programs, foster care systems and other child and youth-serving organizations.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said this grant will give the Winnebago Tribe a boost when it comes to combating teen suicide.

"Mental health and substance abuse are serious challenges contributing to an increase in youth suicide," she said. "This critical funding will help the Winnebago Tribe identify its at-risk youth and treat them through early intervention and continuous care."     

