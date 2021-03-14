 Skip to main content
Winter advisory begins at 10 pm in parts of Siouxland; 2-5 inches of snow expected
Winter advisory begins at 10 pm in parts of Siouxland; 2-5 inches of snow expected

Winter Weather
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of anticipated overnight snow in parts of Siouxland.

The advisory begins at 10 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 1 p.m. Monday, and covers Woodbury, Plymouth and Ida counties in Iowa; Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska; and Union, Clay, Yankton and Turner counties in South Dakota.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected, according to the NWS, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Plan on hazardous, slippery travel conditions, including during the Monday morning commute.

