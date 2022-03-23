 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wintery weather sticking around Sioux City even after spring

SIOUX CITY -- Residents may be done with winter but wintry weather isn't done with them.

On and off, from late Tuesday and through much of the day on Wednesday, a cold, windy blend of rain and snow fell on the metro area and left less than half-an-inch of precipitation. 

"Fairly typical for March. This’ll continue into April," said Tim Masters, a technician for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

Weather snowy robin

A snowflake covered robin walks in grass on the grounds of Morningside University Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022. Despite the appearance of robins, the start of spring on Sunday, and the new green shoots of grass, Mother Nature still had snow for Sioux City and many parts of Siouxland on Wednesday.

According to Masters, the next chance of precipitation is Tuesday night with rain in the evening and mixing with snow after midnight.

The bigger concern, in the immediate future, is fire hazard conditions. Masters said that on Friday, wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour under dry, sunny conditions. 

"That’ll be a fire danger," Masters said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

