SIOUX CITY — Waves of schools, sports teams and local governments had to make adjustments or outright cancel planned events during the daylight hours of Wednesday even though the worst of a winter storm had yet to hit parts of Siouxland.

Just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, the Sioux City Community School District announced it would be dismissing two hours early and closing downtown offices at 1:30 p.m. "due to the weather." Woodbury Central, in Moville, chose 12:30 p.m. as its dismissal time. Farther north, public school districts in Sheldon and Orange City opted to not have school at all because forecasts were calling for as many as nine inches of total precipitation in their area.

Before 11 a.m., the City of South Sioux City declared a snow emergency and the school district opted for a noon dismissal.

"There will be no Beyond the Bell services, no afternoon activities or practices today, unless otherwise indicated," the district said on Facebook.

Due to the wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain making its way through the tri-state area, all evening high school sporting events were postponed.

Snow storm coming Wednesday Looking down Wesley Parkway towards Veteran's Bridge shows mostly clear roads as the snow storm continues to pick up Wednesday afternoon in Si…

PHOTOS: 50 photos of Sioux City snow Close 1 of 50 Winter snow storm 020115 Mike Slossberg shoves his sidewalk along Jackson Street in Sioux City Feb. 1, 2015 after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the Sioux City area. Winter Weather Trinh Luong clears snow off his Sioux City driveway after a storm dumped several inches of the white stuff Nov. 30, 2015. Winter Weather Blizzard Cars are seen covered with snow in Sioux City on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Winter Weather Blizzard A lone antenna is the only part of a car not covered in snow in this photo taken in Sioux City on Feb. 2, 2016. Weather February blizzard Melanie Goodteacher and her son, Rylee McDaniel, dig out a neighbor's car Feb. 3, 2016 along Seventh Street in downtown Sioux City. Siouxlanders spent Wednesday digging out from about a foot of snow overnight. February Blizzard Three snowbound vehicles are shown Feb. 4, 2016 in the 1100 block of Jennings Street on the city's north side. March winter storm A person works to dig out a vehicle stuck in the middle of Jennings Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016. Snow Storm Snow covers a hand railing in the Morningside area in Sioux City, Wednesday, March 24, 2016, following a heavy snow storm overnight. Weather Feature A car drives past a car stuck in the snow after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on March 24, 2016. March winter storm Damon Mothershead, center, and Caleb Weber, left, clear snow off sidewalks along Jones Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016. In back is Mothershead's daughter, Socorra Mothershead. A spring snow storm dropped about 14 inches of snow in Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service. March winter storm Jennifer Johnson of Rockinghan, North Carolina, uses a garbage can to help dig out her fiancee's car Thursday morning, March 24, 2016. A spring snow storm dropped about 14-inches of snow in Sioux City according to the National Weather Service. November snow Snow builds up on the side of trees in Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Friday, November 17, 2016. Snowstorm 012517 A pedestrian crosses Fifth Street early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2017, in downtown Sioux City. Snow Morningside College Morningside College employee Renee Lund plays in the snow while posing for photographs with friends on the Morningside College campus January 25, 2017. Snow 020817 A person clears snow off a vehicle parked along Jackson Street on Feb. 8, 2017. Sioux City received 2.7 inches of snowfall overnight. Winter Weather Evelynn Padgett, 5, dives into the snow pile as her mother, April Padgett, clears snow after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on Feb. 24, 2017. Winter weather blizzard Ronnie Campbell of Sioux City walks down the middle of Nebraska Street in Sioux City, to avoid snowy sidewalks Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2017. The Sioux City area received 9 inches of snow. Winter Weather John Castor of Sioux City gives the snow blower a break after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 Winter weather A pedestrian crosses the street as a city snowplow works to widen a lane on Sixth Street in downtown Sioux City on March 13, 2017. Winter weather Roger Fehr shovels snow off of a long stretch of sidewalk along 26th Street on Sioux City's north side Monday, March 13, 2017. First snowfall A person shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City on Dec, 22, 2017. About an inch of snow fell overnight, the city's first measurable snowfall of the 2017-18 season. Winter Blizzard Jared Langel of Ames Lawn Care shovels snow near the intersection of Court and Fourth Streets in downtown Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018. Winter Blizzard A worker pushes away snow in a parking lot along Pierce Street in Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018. The storm prompted road closures, power outages and the shutdown of scores of area schools, businesses and government offices. Winter Blizzard Ethan Garnett, 6, throws a snowball Jan. 22, 2018 while playing in an otherwise deserted downtown Sioux City. Siouxland's first major winter storm of 2018 paralyzed the region, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas. Winter Blizzard Effforts to clear snow from streets created a window wonderland as shown on Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 23, 2018. The city was digging out from a blizzard that dumped about a foot of snow in the region. January snowstorm digging out Randi Stender digs out in Morningside Tuesday, January 23, 2018, after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on Sioux City. January snowstorm A man clears snow from a sidewalk in Morningside Tuesday, January 23, 2018, after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on Sioux City. Stuck school bus A Sioux City Community School District bus gets stuck in snow while picking up students along its route on West 5th Street near Ross in Sioux City Jan. 24, 2018. Many of Sioux City's streets were still clogged with snow and snowbound cars following the blizzard that dumped a foot of snow on the city. Winter snowfall A pedestrian crosses Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City on Feb. 5, 2018. Snow began falling in the early morning hours Monday and a totaled 3.2 inches by the end of the day. Weather Feature Jim Kolvek clears snow for his neighbor in Sioux City on Feb. 6, 2018. Sioux City was expected to see up to an inch of new accumulation Friday. Winter weather shoveling A resident shovels out their car along 22nd Street in Sioux City early March 6, 2018after wind-whipped snow fell overnight. Sioux City received about 3.7 inches of snow. City plows worked into the night to clear residential streets. Spring snowstorm Steve Fairley shovels a sidewalk April 3, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Sioux City. An early spring snowstorm caused Sioux City to be put into a winter weather advisory, and dumped somewhere between 1 and 4 inches on the city -- depending on the location. April 18 snowstorm City of Sioux City workers clear snow April 18, 2018 morning along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City. Around 2.5 inches of snow feel Wednesday in Sioux City, but it melted quickly during the afternoon. Winter snowfall 020719 Nisa Salmen, owner of Hardline Coffee Company, shovels snow Feb. 7, 2019, from the sidewalk in front of her business on Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City on Feb. 7. Snowy walk A person crosses 10th Street near Pierce in downtown Sioux City on Feb. 18, 2019. Sioux City received about 6 inches of snow over the weekend prior. Snowy winter weather A person takes a break while shoveling snow in a not-quite winter wonderland along Jackson Street in Sioux City on Feb. 20. Snowy winter weather A Sioux City snowplow pushes snow off of Jackson Street on Feb. 20, 2019. Sioux City received about five inches of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Winter in Siouxland Crews from the Iowa Department of Transportation push back a large snow drift that was blocking the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 59, north of Ida Grove, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2019. Spring snow People brush snow off a car the morning of April 2, 2019, along Summit Street in Sioux City. Winter storm warning An Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow spreads material on the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 north of Salix, Iowa, on Nov. 26, 2019. First winter storm Danny Loggins of Sioux City, shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019. Sioux City received about six inches of snow in the storm, the first significant snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season. Snowy weather A pair of pedestrians cross Eighth Street in downtown Sioux City as early morning snows taper off Dec. 9, 2019. Snow driven by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour created low visibility in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service. Winter walk A person walks a dog against a backdrop of snow and frost-covered trees Jan. 13, 2020, in Sioux City's Grandview Park. The storm left 2.3 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City. Meanwhile, Ponca, Neb., got 5 inches, and Yankton, S.D., got 7 inches. Winter weather walkers Pedestrians walk along Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City, early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, as snow swirls around them. Snow cleanup Dan Sundars cleans the sidewalks for Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, Friday, in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2020. Winter weather A city worker clears snow on Peters Avenue in Sioux City, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Shoveling snow A person shovels snow on a sidewalk along Grandview Boulevard in Sioux City on Nov. 10, which was the second snowfall of late 2020. Winter Weather #1 Dan Saunders uses a snow blower on the sidewalk outside the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center on Dec. 29, 2020. Sioux City was expected to get about 7 inches of snow during the day. Sioux City residents clean up snowfall Joy Rode shovels snow off of her driveway at her home on Seger Avenue on Jan. 6, 2021, in Sioux City. Winter snow 01-26-21 A person crosses Seventh Street as plows move snow in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 26, 2021. Sioux City received 5.7 inches Monday through Tuesday, while other parts of the tri-state region had over a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service. +49 +49 +49 +49 +49 +49 +49 +49 +49 +49

According to Peter Rogers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Sioux Falls office, forecasts called for the greatest amounts of precipitation to come between midnight and 6 a.m. with totals generally being higher on the South Dakota side than the Iowa side of Highway 20. In Beresford, South Dakota, there was the possibility of eight-plus inches.

"(The) heaviest snowfall is off to the north," Rogers said.

In Sioux City, the NWS website projected "Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 5 p.m., then a chance of snow and sleet" followed by "A chance of snow and sleet before 8 p.m., then snow."

Rogers said what parts of Siouxland got what kind of precipitation was particularly dependent on temperature.

"Not just at the surface but what’s happening aloft," he said.

Overall, the National Weather Service expected about four-to-five inches of snow and sleet accumulation for the Sioux City metro.

Snow storm coming Wednesday A view looking down Perry Street towards Wesley Parkway shows snowy road conditions, Wednesday afternoon in Sioux City.

Because sleet and freezing rain can be especially nasty for travel, the Iowa Department of Transportation had a number of roadways in the far corner of Northwest Iowa marked as "travel not advised" or "impassable" on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday evening, South Dakota's DOT had planned closures for I-29, northbound and southbound, from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls. The government agency also announced a closure for I-90 from Sioux Falls to Mitchell, S.D.

Into Thursday, Rogers warned travelers to look out for colder temperatures, being driven by increased winds, and blowing snow.

"Thursday night into Friday morning, wind chills could approach 20 below zero," he said.