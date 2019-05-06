SIOUX CITY -- This being the last week for classes, Western Iowa Tech Community College students will likely be hitting the books pretty hard.
On Monday, they could also nibble on "books" as a midday snack.
Library manager Sharon Dykshoorn said approximately eight students and faculty members participated in the school's first-ever Edible Book Competition.
"Anyone who wanted to vote for their favorite among the edible books could do so," she said Monday morning. "The winner of the popular vote will be determined at noon and a small prize will be given to the top vote-getter."
Even better for art lovers, literary lovers, or those who are simply hungry, attendees could actually eat what they voted for.
Some of the entries were easy to decipher. For instance, a plate filled with grapes was obviously inspired by John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath," while Alexandre Dumas' historic novel "The Three Musketeers" was signified by the Mars candy bar that shared his name.
Then, the edible book examples became a bit harder.
Could you have guessed that a fish bowl plus Swedish fish candies equaled Dr. Seuss' "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish"?
We're positive you didn't make the connection that a teddy bear surrounded by wedding-ring-shaped cookies represented the children's book "The Ring Bear."
"The book was written by a local author (N.L. Sharp, of Fremont, Nebraska)," Dykshoorn said. "That's why it was selected."
Even Dykshoorn's entry, which was literally a book-shaped cake covered in fondant and buttercream, was a bit of a head-scratcher.
"OK, I'll give you a clue: it represents an ancient book," she said, dropping hints. "Plus it was turned into a movie starring Robin Williams."
Could it be "Jumanji"?
"That's right," she said, adding that an appetite for knowledge and an appetite for cake can go hand in hand.
In the end, it was a chocolate cake inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbitt" made by Chuck Polk that won the popular vote.
Which was fine by Dykshoorn, who said the cake was both delicious and well-decorated.