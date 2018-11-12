SIOUX CITY -- Austin Behrendsen, 18, is tackling a unique school project.
He and other Western Iowa Tech Community College construction and electrician students will receive hands-on experience by building a ranch-style house in Sioux City's Woodbury Heights neighborhood over the course of a school year.
"I've worked in construction before," Behrendsen, of Ida Grove, Iowa, said. "But I've never done anything as extensive as this."
The house, at 730 Brentwood St., will be put on the market after it is completed.
According to instructor Bob Wilcke, "Project Home" is a lab component for many of WITCC's trade programs, which include plumbing and HVAC in addition to the construction and electrician curriculum.
"This gives students the opportunity to apply what they learn in the classroom to an actual real-life job site," he explained.
The house-building lab is a partnership between WITCC and the Homebuilders Association of Siouxland.
"We've been partners with the Homebuilders Association for the past 18 years," Wilcke said. "In that time, we've built 18 homes and put more than $2.5 million worth of homes in Sioux City."
The experience is extremely worthwhile to Brandon Konz, 23, a first-year construction student.
"I manage rental properties so this is very beneficial for my career," the Sioux City native said.
Similarly, Behrendsen said experience in construction will be valuable since he wants to study architecture in the future.
"When I was younger, I wanted to become an engineer," he said. "Nowadays, I've been towards becoming an architect."
Wilcke watches as his students install windows on a day in which the high temperature won't budge above 30 degrees.
"The good thing about 'Project Home' is that it gets students out of the classroom," he said with a smile. "That's also a bad thing on a cold day like today."
Over the years, Wilcke has seen enrollment in his construction program ebb and flow with the economy.
"When the economy's good and jobs are plentiful, we see fewer students," he said. "If there's a downturn in the economy, we'll have a surplus of students."
However, the market remains bullish for trade students.
"There will always be new construction projects going on as well as a need for knowledgeable, experienced workers," Wilcke said. "That is exactly what programs like 'Project Home' produce. We're bringing in the next generation of homebuilders."
Which is something that still seems impressive to Konz.
"By the time the school year ends, I'll be able to say I helped build a house," he said. "That seems pretty cool."