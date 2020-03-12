WITCC to extend spring break through March 22; many spring classes to move online

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College announced in a press release Thursday that it will extend its spring break and move many of its classes online this semester.

Spring break will now continue through March 22, while "many" of the college's face-to-face classes will be moved online beginning March 23.

The move was prompted by fears of the COVID-19 virus. There have been no cases of the virus at WITCC, according to the press release, but the college is taking these measures out of an abundance of caution.

Some classes, including "select lab-based, hands-on courses" will continue with the face-to-face format, according to the release. WITCC employees will continue to work as scheduled and the campuses will remain open.

Earlier the same day day, Morningside College announced similar plans for its spring classes.

