With change in plans, Sioux City pools will open to public swimming
With change in plans, Sioux City pools will open to public swimming

Riverside Aquatic Center

Children swim at the Riverside Aquatic Center in Sioux City in this 2017 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott opened the Monday meeting of the Sioux City Council with news that many residents wanted to hear -- the city pools will be open in a week for public swimming.

Previously, city officials had announced pools would not open for regular operations this summer because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The plan was to limit usage of pools to adult fitness classes and swimming lessons for children on select times of the day, beginning in late June.

However, on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions on the state's swimming pools and water parks, so Scott said the city would open its fleet of pools on June 22.

Scott said a distance of six feet is recommended in the pool and on the decks, to maintain a degree of social distancing. He added that wearing masks on the pool deck is highly encouraged, although they should not be worn by people who are in the water.

A few minutes later, the city issued a press release on the opening of the pools, while noting the city splash pads will not open for the summer. Additionally, the slide at Riverside Pool will open.

One key element is that all swimmers must sign in with their names, for information that will be used by staff for contact tracing, in the event a positive case is confirmed.

Other Northwest Iowa pools that previously planned to be closed have opened sooner than the timing in Sioux City. The Sioux Center water park opened on Friday.

The pool season in Sioux City will last six weeks, through Aug. 2, at Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside pools.

The swimming sessions will be held with an unspecified limited capacity. On Mondays through Fridays, open swimming will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends, the three-hour sessions will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The release said staff have developed policies and procedures in consultation with Siouxland District Health to provide a safe environment for pool users.

New cleaning procedures will be in place, such as pool workers cleaning high touched surfaces every half hour, with deep cleaning happening before and after each session. Guests are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others and use hand sanitizer before entering and leaving the facility.

