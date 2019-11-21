With contract bargaining continuing at a standstill, MercyOne nurses hold public meeting

The subject of a strike came up only a few times during Thursday night's meeting, but the nurses made it clear that, regrettable though a strike may be, it's still on the table.

"We think Mercy is literally trying to force us to go on strike. We don't want to strike, nobody wins in a strike. Especially not the patients that we love and care for," said Doug Kelly, an ICU nurse at the hospital. "But, if that's what they want, we are here to take on this fight, and we are not backing down."

Other nurses at the event described missing important family events, and feeling compelled to leave MercyOne for other facilities, due to dire short-staffing and mandatory extra shifts.

"It pains me to say that I'm leaving. I can no longer work where my license is continuously at risk, and I can't continue to work where I feel like my patients' safety is not top priority," said Robin Jackson, an ICU nurse of five years who recently decided to leave MercyOne.