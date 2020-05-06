With COVID-19 testing complete, Tyson to reopen Dakota City plant Thursday

The company has yet to disclose how many of its 4,300 workers have tested positive for the virus. As of April 30, 669 of the plant's workers had tested positive, a source familiar with the matter told The Journal. At least three of the plant's workers have succumbed to the virus.

The company noted it has adopted a number of measures to protect the health and safety of workers including:

-- Taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walkthrough temperature scanners.

-- Conducting wellness checks and screening workers for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath.

-- Supplying facial coverings and mandating workers wear them.

-- Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, providing more breakroom space, erecting outdoor tents for additional space for breaks where possible, and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as workers enter the facility.

-- Designating monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing.