With federal funding, City of South Sioux City announces economic development project

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The City of South Sioux City has announced a new economic development project to spur growth and job creation for small businesses.

With grant funding from the U. S. Department of Commerce -- Economic Development Administration, the city will soon begin construction of Commerce Way, a critical infrastructure project serving the All-American Subdivision.

The proposed project constructs approximately 1,550 linear feet of paved street to complete a commercial subdivision, which will provide for light industry, warehouse, distribution centers, and service areas, according to a statement from the city. The project will subdivide 24-acres into 12-lots and install the necessary infrastructure for business development, such as road paving, sewer and water, storm sewer, electrical, and communications.

The statement said the opening of Commerce Way will increase the number of shovel-ready sites in South Sioux City and is projected to create 56 high-quality jobs in transportation and other crucial industries. Several firms are already planning to purchase this land for their expansion.

"Having quality land complete with paving, water, sewer, and fiber optics is ideal for attracting new and expanding businesses," South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said in the statement.

The U.S. Department of Commerce - Economic Development Administration's investment is designed to establish a foundation for sustainable job growth and the building of durable regional economies throughout the United States. This foundation builds upon two key economic drivers -- innovation and regional collaboration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.