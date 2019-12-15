With heavy presales in Sioux City, big buzz for 'Rise of Skywalker' in 'Star Wars' series

SIOUX CITY -- When the familiar score by John Williams resounds through the theater and the crawl of words in a distinctive yellow font rises up the screen, Rodrigo Martinez figures he'll immediately be emotional on the premiere night of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
Martinez is a big "Star Wars" fan who will be sitting in the initial showing Thursday evening.
"I want to see it first. I want to walk out knowing I'm the first person to know what happened," said Martinez, who lives in South Sioux City.
In order to make sure he had a ticket to the initial showing in Sioux City, Martinez bought a ticket online on the first possible day, when available for sale on Oct. 21. That puts him in the mix of Siouxlanders who also bought a bevy of presale "Rise of Skywalker" tickets, which has been a big trend in recent years for national blockbuster premieres, Promenade Cinema 14 general manager Scott Rhoads said.
"More people have embraced it. It is more convenient," Rhoads said, noting the days of people lining up for hours to be first into a film have dropped off.
"I expect sold-out shows," he added.
The storyline for the highly anticipated conclusion to the Skywalker era, which began with the first film 42 years ago that spawned a host of fan boys and girls in thrall with characters such as Luke Skywalker and Princess/General Leia, has been kept out of the public sphere. The arc for characters such as Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn and Poe Dameron will be aired, while Leia, Luke and even Lando Calrissian will return.
The "Rise of Skywalker" film brings to a close a third trilogy, which started with "The Force Awakens" in 2015 followed by "The Last Jedi" two years later. The previous "Star Wars" films were released in two trilogies: the original trilogy from 1977 to 1983, and then prequels from 1999 to 2005 that weren't as beloved as the first crop.
"It is awesome, the escapism of it all. There is fantasy, the good and evil," Martinez said.
Rhoads said more screens in Promenade could be added, but as of now the four largest theaters will show "Skywalker" on the first few days. That begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, with eight showings that first evening, then at least 18 showings on Friday.
AMC Theatres spokesman Ryan Noonan said "massive tentpole" films such as "Star Wars" are increasingly selling tickets well ahead of premiere days.
"They want to make sure they have a ticket opening night," Noonan said.
AMC is selling popcorn tins with special "Star Wars" art, including one with Jedi characters. The complex inside Southern Hills Mall will show "The Rise of Skywalker" on at least four screens, and more if people keep buying early.
Noonan said fans worldwide have "craved more 'Star Wars' content," so he expects large sales. He said it draws not only middle-aged fans who saw the first films in theaters, but also following generations, in part due to a fresh influx of characters.
"People have been drawn in by the story ... It is a saga that resonates across all demographics," Noonan said.
Martinez, 19, had the 2015 film as the first Star Wars movie he saw in a theater, and he couldn't bear to miss the final one.
"This is the last one, at least with this (Skywalker) story," Martinez said.
Added Rhoads, "In this industry, never say never. There wasn't supposed to be any more Harry Potter, but then we got 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'"