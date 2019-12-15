With heavy presales in Sioux City, big buzz for 'Rise of Skywalker' in 'Star Wars' series

The storyline for the highly anticipated conclusion to the Skywalker era, which began with the first film 42 years ago that spawned a host of fan boys and girls in thrall with characters such as Luke Skywalker and Princess/General Leia, has been kept out of the public sphere. The arc for characters such as Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn and Poe Dameron will be aired, while Leia, Luke and even Lando Calrissian will return.

The "Rise of Skywalker" film brings to a close a third trilogy, which started with "The Force Awakens" in 2015 followed by "The Last Jedi" two years later. The previous "Star Wars" films were released in two trilogies: the original trilogy from 1977 to 1983, and then prequels from 1999 to 2005 that weren't as beloved as the first crop.

"It is awesome, the escapism of it all. There is fantasy, the good and evil," Martinez said.

