With treasurer's office soon to be vacant, supervisors set their sights on a replacement

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is preparing to appoint a successor to County Treasurer Mike Clayton, whose retirement becomes effective next week.
The supervisors haven't named anyone under consideration for the job, though in his Feb. 10 resignation letter, Clayton recommended Kolby DeWitt as his preferred successor. DeWitt is a staffer for Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and a former staffer for then-Rep. Steve King.
"Kolby is an intelligent, energetic and technically savvy young man," Clayton said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Journal.
Kolby DeWitt is also a nephew of Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt. (Rocky De Witt's last name usually appears with a space between, while Kolby DeWitt omits the space.)
It's not immediately clear if DeWitt is interested in the job. Efforts to reach him by phone and email on Wednesday and Thursday were unsuccessful.
At least one other individual has indicated a desire be the treasurer. Mike Headid of Sergeant Bluff, one of three candidates in the 2018 county treasurer election, said at Tuesday's supervisors meeting that he is "very interested" in the position.
Clayton, a Republican, was re-elected in 2018 when he faced Democratic challenger Bruce D. Garbe, who died last year, and Headid, an independent who garnered 4.15 percent of the vote.
The supervisors are likely to start receiving applications and begin interviewing candidates for the position in the coming weeks. A public notice of the board's intent to fill the spot is expected to be published soon. Headid, for his part, was displeased with the notion of having candidates fill out an application for the position.
"This is an elected job, and none of you guys had to fill out an application process to get your jobs," Headid told the supervisors. "This is an elected position."
Supervisor Keith Radig said he's fielded three phone calls from people interested in the post, though he expects far more will eventually show interest in being appointed.
The supervisors also have the authority to call a special election to fill the remainder of Clayton's four-year term, which runs through 2022, but they appeared uninterested in doing that. At their weekly meeting Tuesday, they asked County Auditor Pat Gill, the top elections official, how much a special election might cost the county. Gill estimated the cost at between $15,000 to $20,000.
During the meeting, Gill told the supervisors he was concerned that citizens will have little chance to legally ask for a special election if they want one.
Voters have the right to request a special election through a petition process. But a recent change to Iowa law gives voters just 14 days to gather the required signatures after the supervisors appoint someone. In this case, petitioners would need to gather at least 4,570 signatures -- 10 percent of the participants in the last general election.
Prior to the rule change, the signature-gathering process was under a less-restrictive timeframe. The new rule went into effect less than a month after Clayton announced his retirement in February.
Gill, who is not a fan of the new petition time-restrictions, said in a phone call with the Journal on Wednesday that gathering that many signatures in just two weeks is "pretty near impossible," and added that the effect of the new law is that "citizens' rights to petition their government are slowly eroded."
"Under best-practices, to be transparent, they (supervisors) should put it on the agenda, to make a decision whether to appoint or call for a special election," Gill told the Journal.
As of this week, Gill said no one had contacted his office regarding a petition for a special election.
Gill, a Democrat, said he felt Clayton's decision to recommend DeWitt was "inappropriate," since any other applicant won't have that endorsement. He also suggested that the supervisors' intent to appoint a treasurer could be used as a ploy to keep the treasurer's office under Republican control.
"What it boils down to is, it's political. It's an opportunity to appoint someone of your party, and so that person has the advantage of running as an incumbent (in 2022) if there's no special election," Gill said during the phone call.
At Tuesday's meeting, Rocky De Witt, a Republican, and Supervisor Mark Monson, a longtime Democrat who ran as an independent in his last election, noted that voters are still able to file a petition, futile though the effort may be.
"Nobody's going to get 4,500 signatures in two weeks. You'd have to do a marathon," Monson said, while advocating for an appointment rather than an election.
"Well -- I don't want to tell them that they can't try," De Witt responded, adding: "I wouldn't want it to look like we're trying to dissuade them from doing that."
Radig acknowledged during Tuesday night's supervisors meeting that an appointment would likely attract far more candidates than an election, primarily because campaigning is time-consuming and inconvenient. Having candidates fill out an application, he suggested, would at least make the vetting process a little easier.
Interviews and applicants' information are expected to be public, though the decision of who to hire ultimately rests with the board.
"In general, the history of people being willing to run for office and do what it takes to run for a political office, versus people that want to be appointed to a political office, that (first) list tends to be a lot shorter, because you have campaign-finance laws to follow, a lot of rules, and you've got to do a lot of work to campaign," Radig said. "Whereas, being appointed is typically very little work."