Woman, 38, dies in I-29 rollover north of Elk Point early Saturday morning

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A 38-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a rollover on Interstate 29 north of Elk Point.

At around 3:42 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Dodge Caravan was heading southbound on Interstate 29, roughly 15 miles north of Elk Point, when the vehicle entered the median, then went back across both southbound lanes, entered the ditch on the west side and rolled, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The 38-year-old driver, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed down for about an hour and traffic was rerouted.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

