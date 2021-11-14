Woman, child die in Dickinson County crash

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A woman and a young child suffered fatal injuries, and several other people were injured, in a Saturday morning crash northeast of Spirit Lake in Dickinson County.

At around 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, Minnesota was heading eastbound on County Road A15/120th Street, coming to an intersection with Highway 71. At the same time, a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Allen Weinzetl, 63, of Jackson, Minnesota was heading southbound on Highway 71.

Nelson failed to stop at the stop sign, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, and the vehicles collided and went into the ditch southeast of the intersection.

Nelson, as well as a 1-year-old boy, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, and Weinzetl and 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, all sustained injuries and were taken by EMS to Lakes Regional Healthcare, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.