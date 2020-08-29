Woman dies in early-morning ambulance crash on I-29 south of Jefferson, S.D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- A woman died and two men were injured in an ambulance-versus-semi crash south of Jefferson in the wee hours Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at around 3:32 a.m. Saturday, a 2008 Ford Econoline E350 Ambulance was southbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control. The vehicle crossed both lanes, went into the median and then entered the northbound lanes.

The ambulance stuck the back end of a 2020 Volvo semi truck and trailer. The impact caused the semi to roll onto its passenger side.

A 29-year-old female passenger in the ambulance was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old man driving the ambulance, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Sioux City.

The 62-year-old man driving the semi was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was not taken to a hospital.

Names of the individuals in the crash have not yet been released.