Woman dies in Sioux City rollover

SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.

The crash occurred at 11:35 p.m. when, according to police, the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe who was westbound on 17th Street lost control at the intersection with Main Street, slid off the roadway and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

An adult female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Police have yet to release her name.

Two adult male passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were treated for minor injuries.

The driver, an adult female who was wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Police also are investigating a possible mechanical issue with the brakes as well as drug or alcohol use by the driver.

