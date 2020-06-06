Woman drowns Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALIX, Iowa -- A 46-year-old woman drowned Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake.

Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said Saturday evening that first responders were called to the lake sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was swimming during a boat outing.

"Got too far away from the boat, struggled to get back, family members attempted to rescue her, and she needed to be resuscitated," Wingert said.

A helicopter transported her to a hospital, but she did not survive.

Responding agencies included Woodbury County Conservation, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, Salix Ambulance and a life-flight helicopter.

Browns Lake has been the site of occasional drownings in the past, including a near-drowning in the summer of 2018 and drownings in July, 1973, June, 1976 and August, 1943. Two people were hospitalized last summer after a tubing accident at the lake.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 19 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.