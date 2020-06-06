Woman drowns Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake

SALIX, Iowa -- A 46-year-old woman drowned Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake.
Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said Saturday evening that first responders were called to the lake sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was swimming during a boat outing.
"Got too far away from the boat, struggled to get back, family members attempted to rescue her, and she needed to be resuscitated," Wingert said.
A helicopter transported her to a hospital, but she did not survive.
Responding agencies included Woodbury County Conservation, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, Salix Ambulance and a life-flight helicopter.
Browns Lake has been the site of occasional drownings in the past, including a near-drowning in the summer of 2018 and drownings in July, 1973, June, 1976 and August, 1943. Two people were hospitalized last summer after a tubing accident at the lake.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.