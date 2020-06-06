You are the owner of this article.
Woman drowns Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake
Woman drowns Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake

Brown's Lake drowning

A woman drowned Saturday afternoon in Browns Lake, shown here in this 2018 Journal file photo. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SALIX, Iowa -- A 46-year-old woman drowned Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake. 

Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said Saturday evening that first responders were called to the lake sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was swimming during a boat outing. 

"Got too far away from the boat, struggled to get back, family members attempted to rescue her, and she needed to be resuscitated," Wingert said. 

A helicopter transported her to a hospital, but she did not survive. 

Responding agencies included Woodbury County Conservation, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, Salix Ambulance and a life-flight helicopter. 

Browns Lake has been the site of occasional drownings in the past, including a near-drowning in the summer of 2018 and drownings in July, 1973, June, 1976 and August, 1943. Two people were hospitalized last summer after a tubing accident at the lake. 

