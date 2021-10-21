Woman fatally struck by Nebraska State Patrol vehicle near Walthill

WALTHILL, Nebraska -- A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning near Walthill, after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator.

The State Patrol said in statement that at 5:08 a.m., the investigator was traveling southbound on Highway 77 in an unmarked State Patrol vehicle. As the vehicle was approximately one mile north of Walthill, it struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Highway 77, according to the statement.

The investigator, who was on duty at the time, immediately called for paramedics. Macy Rescue responded to the scene, but the statement said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman left a rural home on the east side of Highway 77, crossed the northbound lane of Highway 77, and was in the southbound lane at the time the collision. No one else was injured in the crash.

"We are heartbroken at this tragic incident," said Colonel John Bolduc. "Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation."

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is acting as the primary investigating agency. The Nebraska State Patrol has also requested assistance from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office with crash reconstruction.

