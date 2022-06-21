 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Woman found dead in Ross Street house fire

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A woman was found dead in a house fire on the west side Tuesday. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at a two-story house at 1415 Ross Street at around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found and quickly extinguished a fire in a main-floor living room, according to a Sioux City Fire Rescue press release. 

A deceased woman was found dead in the living room. She has not been publicly identified. 

An investigation, conducted by Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office, has begun. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas GOP leadership are setting up a ballot referendum to vote on U.S. secession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News