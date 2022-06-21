Woman found dead in Ross Street house fire

SIOUX CITY -- A woman was found dead in a house fire on the west side Tuesday.
Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at a two-story house at 1415 Ross Street at around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found and quickly extinguished a fire in a main-floor living room, according to a Sioux City Fire Rescue press release.
A deceased woman was found dead in the living room. She has not been publicly identified.
An investigation, conducted by Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office, has begun.
