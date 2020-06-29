Woman suffers serious injuries in Ida County semi crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital with injuries after a semi crash east of Ida Grove Monday.

The crash happened at 11:48 a.m. on Highway 175 east of Market Avenue.

According to an Iowa State Patrol Crash report, Sahvannah Medina, 20, of Ida Grove, was driving a white Chevy Tahoe westbound on Highway 175, when, for an unknown reason, she crossed the center line of the roadway. The vehicle then sideswiped an eastbound semi, which was being driven by Mickey Allen, 29, of West Bend, Iowa.

The report said Medina, who was seriously injured, was flown by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Allen was not injured during the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.