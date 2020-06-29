You are the owner of this article.
Woman suffers serious injuries in Ida County semi crash
Woman suffers serious injuries in Ida County semi crash

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital with injuries after a semi crash east of Ida Grove Monday.

The crash happened at 11:48 a.m. on Highway 175 east of Market Avenue.

According to an Iowa State Patrol Crash report, Sahvannah Medina, 20, of Ida Grove, was driving a white Chevy Tahoe westbound on Highway 175, when, for an unknown reason, she crossed the center line of the roadway. The vehicle then sideswiped an eastbound semi, which was being driven by Mickey Allen, 29, of West Bend, Iowa.

The report said Medina, who was seriously injured, was flown by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. 

Allen was not injured during the crash.

