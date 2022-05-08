Women Aware honors 2020 and 2022 nominees at 37th annual Women of Excellence banquet

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The 37th annual Women of Excellence Awards Banquet was held on March 24 at the Marriott Riverfront Hotel in South Sioux City. Sponsored by Women Aware, the awards recognize women whose strength of character, tenacity, and personal growth has enabled them to affect change and progress in Siouxland.

The banquet honored 2020 nominees and 2022 nominees, for the first time since the pandemic impacted our ability to come together in celebration.

The 2020 Women of Excellence nominees are Jessica Barnes, Linda Beals, Nancy Cochrane, Pamela Coenen, Rachel DeJong, Gia Emory, Verlee Owens, Celena Roth, Brileigh Uhing, Teresa Wolff and Cynthia Wood. The 2022 Women of Excellence Nominees are Paula Bainbridge, Cindy Brodie, Barbara Engebretsen, Trisha Etringer, Mary Anne Harrington, Treyla Lee, Vera Ludwig, Jill Wanderscheid, LaShawna Moyle, Johnny Nash, Sr., Jessica Squier and Michelle Warner.

The 2020 winners had the choice of receiving their award early or at the next ceremony, some of whom elected to receive it early but still attend and present the award to the 2022 winners. One category was added to the special awards category starting in 2022, created in honor of Women Aware’s late social work hero, Barb Wingert.

Winners for each award will be announced by category and year.

Women of Promise

2020- Brileigh Uhing

Young Women of Excellence

2020- Rachel DeJong

2020- Celena Roth

2022 - Trisha Etringer

Women Helping Women

2020- Nancy Cochrane

2022- Paula Bainbridge

Women Developing the Community

2020- Linda Beals

2020- Pamela Coenen

2022- Cindy Brodie

Women Striving to Improve the Quality of Life

2020- Teresa Wolff

2020- Jessica Barnes

2022- Barbara Engebretsen

Women Taking Risks

2020- Gia Emory

2022- LaShawna Moyle

Marilyn Murphy Lifetime Achievement

2020- Cynthia Wood

2020- Verlee Owens

Barb Wingert Social Justice HERO

2022- Johnny Nash, Sr.

Since 2020, Women Aware has helped more than 1,000 women, men, and families gain access to supportive resources and navigate the transition through pandemic life. These resources have helped many clients navigate financial uncertainties and become better equipped emotionally and economically. Services are free of charge to their clients.

For 2022-2023, the focus of the agency is:

-- Preparation for Education to work through access to education and certificate grants and technical training;

-- Needs Assessment & Contingency Planning to accurately provide the needed resources and services;

-- Referral and Advocacy Support teaming with other Siouxland Agencies to accomplish a common goal.

