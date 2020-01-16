Women Celebrating Women event is Sunday

You are the owner of this article.
The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City area chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) will be hosting a Women Celebrating Women event on Sunday.

The event, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., will celebrate the empowerment of all women, the upcoming 100th anniversary of women's suffrage and the importance of voting and civic engagement.

Several individuals will speak at this free event. A variety of organizations will have informational booths. Activities will include a photo booth, kid's space and raffle.

