Women killed in Thurston County train crash identified

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Authorities have released the names of two women who were killed in a car versus train crash north of Walthill on June 13. 

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office identified the women in a statement as Jena Free, 51, and Jenika Brown, 21, both of Walthill. 

The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. at the railroad crossing at H Avenue and Highway 77. Free was driving a car eastbound on H Avenue when it was hit by a northbound train, according to the statement.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
