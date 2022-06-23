Women killed in Thurston County train crash identified

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Authorities have released the names of two women who were killed in a car versus train crash north of Walthill on June 13.
The Thurston County Sheriff's Office identified the women in a statement as Jena Free, 51, and Jenika Brown, 21, both of Walthill.
The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. at the railroad crossing at H Avenue and Highway 77. Free was driving a car eastbound on H Avenue when it was hit by a northbound train, according to the statement.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
