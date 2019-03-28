Try 3 months for $3

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The following nominees were honored at the 35th annual Women of Excellence Awards and Banquet Tuesday at the Delta Hotels by Marriott on the South Sioux City Riverfront. This event is sponsored by Women Aware, a United Way partner agency.

WOMEN STRIVING TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE:

Carol Kelzer of Sioux City, nominated by Erica DeLeon

Carol Kelzer

Kelzer

WOMEN TAKING RISKS:

Erica DeLeon of North Sioux City, nominated by Alaire Willits

Erica DeLeon

DeLeon

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN:

Susan Leonard of Merrill, Iowa, nominated by Flora Lee & Rita DeJong

Susan Leonard

Leonard

WOMEN DEVELOPING THE COMMUNITY

The Reve. Lil Johnston of Sioux City nominated by Jan Ferrari & Doug Robbins

Pastor Lil Johnston

Johnston

YOUNG WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE

Alejandra Castillo of Sioux City, nominated by Morningside College- Connie Wimer Leadership Group

Alejandra Castillo

Castillo

WOMEN OF PROMISE:

Rosario Chaclan of Sioux City, nominated by Quota International of Sioux City

Rosario Chaclan

Chaclan

MARILYN MURPHY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Hong Cuc Nguyen of Sioux City, nominated by Erica DeLeon

Hong Cuc Nguyen

Nguyen

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles Reporter

Load comments