SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The following nominees were honored at the 35th annual Women of Excellence Awards and Banquet Tuesday at the Delta Hotels by Marriott on the South Sioux City Riverfront. This event is sponsored by Women Aware, a United Way partner agency.
WOMEN STRIVING TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE:
Carol Kelzer of Sioux City, nominated by Erica DeLeon
WOMEN TAKING RISKS:
Erica DeLeon of North Sioux City, nominated by Alaire Willits
WOMEN HELPING WOMEN:
Susan Leonard of Merrill, Iowa, nominated by Flora Lee & Rita DeJong
WOMEN DEVELOPING THE COMMUNITY
The Reve. Lil Johnston of Sioux City nominated by Jan Ferrari & Doug Robbins
YOUNG WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE
Alejandra Castillo of Sioux City, nominated by Morningside College- Connie Wimer Leadership Group
WOMEN OF PROMISE:
Rosario Chaclan of Sioux City, nominated by Quota International of Sioux City
MARILYN MURPHY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:
Hong Cuc Nguyen of Sioux City, nominated by Erica DeLeon