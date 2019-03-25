SIOUX CITY -- The following nominees will be honored at the 35th annual Women of Excellence Awards and Banquet on Tuesday at 5 p.m.:
-- Stacie Anderson of Sioux City, nominated by Cyndi Hanson
-- Alejandra Castillo of Sioux City, nominated by Morningside College- Connie Wimer Leadership Group
-- Alondra Castillo of South Sioux City, nominated by Enactus Club
-- Rosario Chaclan of Sioux City, nominated by Quota International of Sioux City
-- Erica DeLeon of North Sioux City, nominated by Alaire Willits
-- Madeline Farrens of Sioux City, nominated by Michelle Haupt
-- Kelsey Gill of Dakota Dunes, nominated by Celeste Durant
-- Pastor Lil Johnston of Sioux City, nominated by Jan Ferrari and Doug Robbins
-- Carol Kelzer of Sioux City, nominated by Erica DeLeon
-- Traci Kollbaum of Sioux City, nominated by Raul Gonzalez
-- Susan Leonard of Merrill, Iowa, nominated by Flora Lee and Rita DeJong
-- Hong Cuc Nguyen of Sioux City, nominated by Erica DeLeon