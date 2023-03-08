SIOUX CITY -- Women United of Siouxland awarded more than $92,000 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations serving Siouxland children on International Women's Day, which was celebrated on Wednesday.

Since 2006, Women United of Siouxland has awarded nearly $1.25 million dollars to local nonprofit groups, aimed at providing research-based, life-improving programs for Siouxland youth. Globally, Women United, part of United Way Worldwide, is a growing force of over 75,000 women dedicated to creating a world of opportunity for everyone.

Heartland Counseling Services, a mental health and substance abuse services provider, received a $1,926 Women United grant to purchase equipment, furniture, therapy-appropriate play toys and cleaning supplies.

Catholic Charities was granted $21,269 for a licensed therapist to provide therapy and psychiatric support to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland during summer programming.

MercyOne Child Advocacy Center received $4,255 for a specially trained Speak Up Be Safe instructor and materials for lessons.

The Urban Native Center was granted $16,000 to purchase laptops. The Urban Native Center serves nearly 100 Native youth per year with a goal of reaching 250 youth annually.

Siouxland Foster Closet, a volunteer-run organization that supports hundreds of foster children each year, received $20,000 for clothing and necessities for children in out-of-home placement and materials and supplies for the nonprofit's new home on Geneva Street.

The Crittenton Center received $6,200 for supply desks, noise reduction earphones, a projector, sensory rugs and classroom supplies.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built and delivered over 350 fully furnished beds since its inception in September 2021. The organization was granted $25,000 for the purchase of materials, mattresses, pillows and bedding for approximately 100 beds.

Women interested in joining Women United of Siouxland can contact the United Way at 712-255-3551 or visit unitedwaysiouxland.com.