Woodbury and Dakota counties again log triple-digit COVID-19 spike; Dakota County has first death

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded its first death of the novel coronavirus Saturday, as the total number of confirmed cases in both Woodbury and Dakota counties continued a surge that's been ongoing for a week.
The deceased was an individual over the age of 60, according to the Dakota County Health Department. It's not clear when exactly the individual died.
Both the counties saw another day of triple-digit increases in their tally of COVID-19 cases Saturday -- Dakota recorded 167 new cases, bringing their total to 462, while Woodbury had 109 new cases, bringing the total to 396. Taken together, the neighboring counties have 858 confirmed cases.
A reported 39 of Woodbury County's cases, or somewhat less than ten percent, have recovered to date. 1,514 tests have been completed in the county, with a positive rate of about 26.2 percent.
The role of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City in the spread of the virus, along with the other food-processing plants in the area, remains shrouded in mystery. Woodbury County's first death of the virus was a man who worked at the plant.
The health departments of both Woodbury and Dakota counties have declined to say whether the ballooning number of cases is tied to a certain employer; the Siouxland District Health Department has cited increased testing as a contributing factor to the increasing number of confirmed cases.
Tyson itself has remained largely tight-lipped about the situation at Dakota City, saying that appropriate safety measures are in place.
A Change.org online petition started five days ago asking Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to close down the plant for safety reasons has garnered some 5,280 signatures as of this writing.
A grocery store in Wayne, Nebraska, acknowledged Saturday that an employee has tested positive for the virus.
According to a statement posted to Facebook by the Pac N Save grocery store in Wayne, the employee's infection happened in another community. It is not clear what the nature of the individual's position is.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Saturday disclosed one new case of the novel coronavirus in Wayne County and one in Dixon County. Both are men, one in his 20s and the other in his 60s.
"The employee was using good social distancing precautions, was wearing a face mask to protect others and has not worked since symptoms started," the grocery store wrote in its post. "Based on CDC guidance, NNPHD has determined that exposure from the positive employee to the community is low risk."
Woodbury County and the rest of Northwest Iowa's counties are in Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) Region 3. According to RMCC data, there are 23 patients hospitalized in Northwest Iowa with the virus, nine patients in the ICU and two on ventilators.
About 100 members of the Iowa National Guard have moved into a "supporting role" in Woodbury County to assist with public health measures, Capt. Sam Otto, of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, said Saturday morning.
"A big part of it is, we're running supplies, like PPE, the personal protective equipment, across the state," Otto said. "We're doing a lot of logistical planning.
"In Sioux City, if the cases get inflated, or if there's more cases of COVID in Sioux City, then we're just providing manpower for that support effort," he added.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded additional cases Saturday. Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicates that Plymouth County now sits at 11 cases total; Lyon has six total; Osceola has seven; Dickinson has five; and Crawford has 10.
In Southeastern South Dakota, Yankton County recorded one additional case, bringing the total there to 26. Union County recorded one additional case, bringing the total to 12.
IDPH data Saturday indicated a statewide total of 5,092 confirmed cases of the virus, though this figure does not include of all Woodbury County's cases. The state's death toll rose to 112. About 33.8 percent of the Iowa's cases -- 1,723 -- have recovered to date.
South Dakota's COVID-19 tally stood at 2,147 as of Saturday night, according to South Dakota Department of Health data. Roughly 56.9 percent of South Dakota's cases, a total of 1,223, have recovered to date. The state has recorded 10 deaths, the fewest of any of the three states.
In Nebraska, the state total jumped to 2,732 on Saturday, though this figure does not include all of Dakota County's data. Fifty-three deaths in the state have been tied to the virus, and it's unclear how many of the infected Nebraskans have recovered.
