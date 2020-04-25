Woodbury and Dakota counties again log triple-digit COVID-19 spike; Dakota County has first death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded its first death of the novel coronavirus Saturday, as the total number of confirmed cases in both Woodbury and Dakota counties continued a surge that's been ongoing for a week.

The deceased was an individual over the age of 60, according to the Dakota County Health Department. It's not clear when exactly the individual died.

Both the counties saw another day of triple-digit increases in their tally of COVID-19 cases Saturday -- Dakota recorded 167 new cases, bringing their total to 462, while Woodbury had 109 new cases, bringing the total to 396. Taken together, the neighboring counties have 858 confirmed cases.

A reported 39 of Woodbury County's cases, or somewhat less than ten percent, have recovered to date. 1,514 tests have been completed in the county, with a positive rate of about 26.2 percent.

The role of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City in the spread of the virus, along with the other food-processing plants in the area, remains shrouded in mystery. Woodbury County's first death of the virus was a man who worked at the plant.