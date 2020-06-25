Woodbury, Buena Vista counties each record COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Buena Vista counties each recorded a death due to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Siouxland District Health Department announced Woodbury County's 43rd COVID-19-related death, a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, along with five new cases of the virus out of 121 tests.

As of 6 p.m., Woodbury County's case total stood at 3,097, according to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) statistics. District Health reports that 2,640 patients have recovered.

The death in Buena Vista County brings its total to 11. The Northwest Iowa county currently has 1,678 total cases.

Across the Missouri River, three more cases of the virus were recorded in Dakota County. The Northeast Nebraska county now has 1,761 total cases and 34 deaths.

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 29 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses, down from Wednesday's count of 34.