Woodbury, Buena Vista counties each record COVID-19 death
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Buena Vista counties each recorded a death due to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Siouxland District Health Department announced Woodbury County's 43rd COVID-19-related death, a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, along with five new cases of the virus out of 121 tests.

As of 6 p.m., Woodbury County's case total stood at 3,097, according to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) statistics. District Health reports that 2,640 patients have recovered.

The death in Buena Vista County brings its total to 11. The Northwest Iowa county currently has 1,678 total cases.

Across the Missouri River, three more cases of the virus were recorded in Dakota County. The Northeast Nebraska county now has 1,761 total cases and 34 deaths. 

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 29 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses, down from Wednesday's count of 34.

State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and three had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 109 intensive care unit beds and 101 ventilators available. Five patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.

