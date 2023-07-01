SIOUX CITY — Tally Deitloff wanted to get in a few practice shots before she was photographed shooting an arrow into a 3D deer.

Thoomp, thoomp, thoomp.

Piercing an arrow into the midsection of the plastic deer with impeccable accuracy, Deitloff clearly didn't require any additional prep.

Which made the Wayne State College elementary education student the perfect person to be in charge of a 3D Archery in the Park class, for 10- to 18-year-old kids, taking place from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Snyder Bend Park, three miles southwest of Salix, Iowa.

Tally Deitloff teaches Archery Tally Deitloff pulls back her bow in a demonstration at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. A summer intern with the Woodbury County Conservation Bo…

Deitloff learned how to shoot a bow and arrow as a sixth grader at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School.

"What I liked best about archery is that it didn't matter how strong you were because a bow could always be restrung," she said. "Plus a girl can be as good an archer as any boy."

Indeed, Deitloff continued with archery throughout her high school years, even achieving top honors at both Iowa's National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) tournament and its national equivalent.

Tally Deitloff teaches Archery Tally Deitloff pulls back her bow in a demonstration at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Deitloff, a summer intern with the Woodbury County Conse…

Deitloff said learning to shoot a bow and arrow is one of the few sports a child can enjoy that will simultaneously improve hand-eye coordination, focus, confidence and patience.

"With the right tips, archery can be easier than you think," she said.

Bow & Arrows 101 really comes down to knowing the function and purpose of the equipment.

That includes talking safety.

Tally Deitloff teaches Archery Tally Deitloff talks about how many points the different places are worth on a 3D target like this deer during an archery demonstration at Dor…

"Never point your bow and arrow at another person, inspect your bow and arrow prior to loading and shoot only at the target," Deitloff explained.

Any Robin Hood wannabe must be able to establish a dominant eye.

Just like everyone has a dominant hand, everyone has a dominant -- or master -- eye that you'll use for the most accurate shooting.

"You can determine your dominant eye by forming a triangle with your thumb and forefingers," Deitloff said.

It may come as no surprise that archery can be a lot of fun.

"We stay safe but we also have a good time," Deitloff said, adding that she plans to incorporate balloon-popping and a get-the-best-shot-on-a-playing-card contest during her one-day archery seminar. "I'm just happy to share one of my passions with kids."

The 3D Archery in the Park class is just one of the several kid-friendly courses that Deitloff, a summer intern with the Woodbury County Conservation Board, will be teaching.

"Before this summer, I didn't know much about the Woodbury County Conservation Board," she admitted. "Now, I'm a fan."

While she is a proponent of bow-and-arrow archery when it comes to plastic deer, coyotes and bears, Deitloff said she wouldn't shoot at a real animal.

"I wouldn't kill a real deer," she said. "The only animal that I could picture myself shooting is a turkey. When I was a little girl, a turkey chased me. That left a bad impression with me."