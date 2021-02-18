Woodbury County adds 2 more COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Woodbury County on Thursday, bringing the Northwest Iowa County's death toll to 210, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Siouxland District Health Department didn't confirm those deaths Thursday, but reported 15 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 13,535 Thursday, based on state statistics.

No additional deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday by press time.

Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed remained at 5.8 percent Thursday. The rate was 8.5 percent on Feb. 1.

Crawford County had the fourth-highest positivity rate, 11.7 percent, in the state Thursday, but it has also declined. On Monday, the Northwest Iowa county's rate was 13.3 percent.

District Health reported that 12 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Wednesday.