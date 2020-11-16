Woodbury County adds 3 COVID-19-related deaths Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Three more Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's COVID-19 death total to 108.

On Monday, Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the three latest deaths, all men between 61 and 80, and the addition of 142 new cases of the virus. As of Monday afternoon, Woodbury County had 9,286 total cases of the virus, according to state statistics.

Across the Missouri River in Northeast Nebraska, Dakota County added 62 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 2,926. The county's death total remained unchanged at 49.

On Monday, a total of 92 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to district health, an increase of two from Sunday. Of those patients, 66 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 26 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 51 are Woodbury County residents.

Lyon County had the fifth highest 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the state Monday with 36.6 percent. Plymouth County was the only other Northwest Iowa county in the top 10, with a rate of 31.1 percent. Woodbury County's rate was 23.8 percent.

