Woodbury County adds another 127 COVID infections, additional death

SIOUX CITY -- Another 127 COVID-19 infections were reported in Woodbury County Friday, and another death.
The deceased was a woman between 61 and 80 years old, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Woodbury County's virus death toll now stands at 110, the fourth-highest in Iowa, behind the far-more populous Polk County's 317, Linn County's 150 and Black Hawk County's 125.
Friday was the 10th day this month when more than 100 new coronavirus infections were reported in Woodbury County. The highest one-day tally this month was Monday, when 142 cases were added.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City hospitals remains elevated. On Friday a total of 63 people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of COVID-19, while another 22 people in the city's hospitals have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of those 85, 51 are Woodbury County residents.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Northwest Iowa has eased slightly from a high earlier this week, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa and a few Central Iowa counties. On Friday, some 197 patients with the virus were hospitalized in the region, compared to a peak of 234 on Monday. Thirty-seven COVID-19 patients in the region were in the ICU Friday and 22 were on ventilators.
The county's two-week positivity rate has been stable this past week, sitting at 23.3 percent on Friday. Because most counties in the state have experienced high positive percentages in recent weeks, Woodbury County is nowhere near the top of that list, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Also on Friday, Union County recorded its 20th death attributed to COVID-19, and Ida County tallied its ninth.
Long-term care outbreaks
The number of long-term care facilities suffering coronavirus outbreaks in Iowa has climbed to 120. Outbreaks at these facilities have contributed heavily to the state's death toll -- of the state's 2,135 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 988 were at long-term care facilities.
In Northwest Iowa, a total of 14 long-term care facilities spread across nine counties are currently suffering outbreaks, according to IDPH data, plus one facility that acknowledged an outbreak on its own website but is not listed in the state data:
-- At the Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, 36 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 16 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 21 are considered recovered.
-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, eight have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 45 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 35 are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 14 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 16 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest in Sheldon acknowledged on its website that it is dealing with an outbreak among its residents, though it has not reported the number.
Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities not on this list have apparently recovered. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities.
