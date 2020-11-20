Woodbury County adds another 127 COVID infections, additional death

SIOUX CITY -- Another 127 COVID-19 infections were reported in Woodbury County Friday, and another death.

The deceased was a woman between 61 and 80 years old, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Woodbury County's virus death toll now stands at 110, the fourth-highest in Iowa, behind the far-more populous Polk County's 317, Linn County's 150 and Black Hawk County's 125.

Friday was the 10th day this month when more than 100 new coronavirus infections were reported in Woodbury County. The highest one-day tally this month was Monday, when 142 cases were added.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City hospitals remains elevated. On Friday a total of 63 people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of COVID-19, while another 22 people in the city's hospitals have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of those 85, 51 are Woodbury County residents.