Woodbury County adds two additional COVID-19 deaths; hospitalizations on the decline
top story

Woodbury County adds two additional COVID-19 deaths; hospitalizations on the decline

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Another two deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded in Woodbury County. 

The county's death toll now stands at 145, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The IDPH last week changed its methodology for recording COVID-19 deaths, which initially caused the county's official death toll to drop by 14, down to 126. Since then, the toll has risen. 

Woodbury County also added another 39 infections on Sunday, a low figure compared to the sometimes triple-digit single-day tallies seen frequently in recent weeks. 

The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City's hospitals has improved recently. As of Sunday, 34 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 22 patients in the hospital have the virus but were hospitalized primarily for another health issue.

Hospitalization numbers have slid considerably from two weeks ago -- the total number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Sioux City is down 41 percent from Nov. 29. 

To date, more than 11 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known COVID-19 infection. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

