Woodbury County approaching 10 percent fully vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is approaching the point of having 10 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
As of Saturday, 8,990 Woodbury County residents have received two doses of the two-dose vaccine, and another 585 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and are thus considered fully vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Putting these two figures together, roughly 9.3 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.
The number of fully vaccinated people jumped by several hundred compared to the figures on Friday. Another 10,566 Woodbury County residents have received one dose of the two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second, according to IDPH data.
Despite the progress Woodbury County has made in vaccinations, it remains behind Iowa as a whole -- roughly 12.5 percent of the state is completely vaccinated. Iowa crossed the threshold of 1 million vaccine doses administered this past week.
Other counties in the region are well ahead of Woodbury County in terms of the percentage vaccinated, according to a review of IDPH data. Some counties that were early recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have made particularly large strides.
In Plymouth County, approximately 17.6 percent of the county is fully vaccinated; in Buena Vista County, 17.4 percent; in Sac County, 16.2 percent; in Crawford County, 14.6 percent; in O'Brien County, almost 14 percent; in Cherokee County, 13.3 percent; in Sioux County, 11.6 percent; in both Osceola and Monona counties, 11.2 percent; in Dickinson County, 10.8 percent; in Ida County, 10.4 percent; in Clay County, Iowa, 10.1 percent; and in Lyon County, 8.9 percent are fully vaccinated. (These vaccine figures include Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.)
Much of South Dakota continues to do well in vaccinations. In Yankton County, roughly 15.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated; in Clay County, 9.9 percent; and in Union County, 5.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
Much of the state of South Dakota is fully vaccinated -- 18.6 percent of the state, according to the DOH. (South Dakota Department of Health figures have changed since a week ago, when a somewhat higher percentage was reported.)
In Dakota County, Nebraska, almost 10.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while in the four-county district comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, just over 14 percent are fully vaccinated, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data.