Woodbury County approaching 10 percent fully vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is approaching the point of having 10 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 8,990 Woodbury County residents have received two doses of the two-dose vaccine, and another 585 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and are thus considered fully vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Putting these two figures together, roughly 9.3 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.

The number of fully vaccinated people jumped by several hundred compared to the figures on Friday. Another 10,566 Woodbury County residents have received one dose of the two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second, according to IDPH data.

Despite the progress Woodbury County has made in vaccinations, it remains behind Iowa as a whole -- roughly 12.5 percent of the state is completely vaccinated. Iowa crossed the threshold of 1 million vaccine doses administered this past week.

Other counties in the region are well ahead of Woodbury County in terms of the percentage vaccinated, according to a review of IDPH data. Some counties that were early recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have made particularly large strides.