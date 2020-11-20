Woodbury County attorney doesn't find supervisor's 'stop watches and tape measures' joke funny

The county attorney also noted the proclamation did not spell out fines for violations.

Sioux City leaders on Thursday announced that police will start issuing citations to individuals and businesses who fail to voluntarily comply with Reynolds' orders, which also limit gatherings to 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors and order bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

City officials said violators would face fines generally between $65 and $625, depending on the severity of the offense.

Though Reynolds' orders apply to all buildings open to the public, the city's release specifically implored "patrons of bars and restaurants to be respectful and to not violate the provisions placed on them," and warned "failure to do so may impact their continued ability to operate."

"That's not our intent to go out and write 100 tickets Friday night for people gathering," Mayor Bob Scott told the Journal. "That's not what we want to do.