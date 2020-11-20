Woodbury County attorney doesn't find supervisor's 'stop watches and tape measures' joke funny

SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County Attorney took issue this week with a county supervisor who poked fun at some of the exceptions to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new health orders designed to slow COVID-19's spread.
The measures include requirements that anyone in public indoors while, within six feet of other people for at least 15 minutes, should wear a face mask.
The exceptions to the mandate prompted county Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who also works as a part-time security officer in the county courthouse, to ask if county personnel should be supplied with “stop watches and tape measures.”
“You’re being funny about it, but dying from the virus isn’t funny,” County Attorney P.J. Jennings replied to De Witt during the supervisors' weekly meeting Tuesday. A Journal reporter watched a video replay of the meeting.
During the discussion, Jennings pointed out the governor's orders calls on law enforcement officers throughout the state to assist in enforcement of the new emergency public health measures. But he conceded it may be difficult for officers to cite anyone for running afoul of the rules, since they would have to not be wearing a mask for over 15 minutes and closer than six feet to someone else.
The county attorney also noted the proclamation did not spell out fines for violations.
Sioux City leaders on Thursday announced that police will start issuing citations to individuals and businesses who fail to voluntarily comply with Reynolds' orders, which also limit gatherings to 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors and order bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
City officials said violators would face fines generally between $65 and $625, depending on the severity of the offense.
Though Reynolds' orders apply to all buildings open to the public, the city's release specifically implored "patrons of bars and restaurants to be respectful and to not violate the provisions placed on them," and warned "failure to do so may impact their continued ability to operate."
"That's not our intent to go out and write 100 tickets Friday night for people gathering," Mayor Bob Scott told the Journal. "That's not what we want to do.
"I'm hopeful we get compliance and we don't have to. If there's somebody violating the proclamation, we'll go visit with them and they'll come into compliance, just like we don't write a ticket every time somebody's not wearing a seat belt. We try to get compliance. That's what we're going to try to do here for sure."
