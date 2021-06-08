Woodbury County board move to devote $15.6M in COVID relief funds to cover higher jail costs

SIOUX CITY — After almost two hours of heated discussion, the Woodbury Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to devote $15.6 million of the county's COVID relief funds to cover higher than expected construction costs for the proposed Law Enforcement Center.

Board chair Rocky De Witt said the board was at a crossroads.

"I don't think we have a choice," he said during their weekly meeting Tuesday. He said it is unprecedented times and a new building is necessary.

But community members said there were other choices such as rejecting both bids and waiting for material prices to decrease.

The board agreed to provide funding to the new LEC including, but not limited, to the CARES relief funding from the federal government.

The county is slated to receive around $18.8 million over the next two years from the stimulus law, which includes payments to state and local governments to help cover costs and budget shortfalls related to the pandemic.

Over 40 citizens attended Tuesday's meeting, with some expressing concerns regarding the LEC project and allocating the federal relief funds.