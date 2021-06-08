Woodbury County board move to devote $15.6M in COVID relief funds to cover higher jail costs

SIOUX CITY — After almost two hours of heated discussion, the Woodbury Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to devote $15.6 million of the county's COVID relief funds to cover higher than expected construction costs for the proposed Law Enforcement Center.
Board chair Rocky De Witt said the board was at a crossroads.
"I don't think we have a choice," he said during their weekly meeting Tuesday. He said it is unprecedented times and a new building is necessary.
But community members said there were other choices such as rejecting both bids and waiting for material prices to decrease.
The board agreed to provide funding to the new LEC including, but not limited, to the CARES relief funding from the federal government.
The county is slated to receive around $18.8 million over the next two years from the stimulus law, which includes payments to state and local governments to help cover costs and budget shortfalls related to the pandemic.
Over 40 citizens attended Tuesday's meeting, with some expressing concerns regarding the LEC project and allocating the federal relief funds.
Construction on the project was originally set to begin earlier this year, but was delayed by the rising costs of building materials, triggered by a disruption in supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidelines for the use of the federal funding were expanded to include capital improvements designed to mitigate virus spread, as well as provide mental health services, according to an executive summary provided to the board.
A new HVAC system, two medical exam rooms, a mental health office, three padded cells, six isolation or exam rooms and program space that county officials said could fit the guidelines.
The original estimate for the main phase of the jail construction was $34 million. The low bid of nearly $58.4 million from Hausmann Construction of Norfolk represents a 36 percent increase in cost, said Kenny Schmitt, the county building services director.
The American Rescue Plan Act funds would be divided into two payments; $10 million of the 2021 fiscal recovery funds allocated and $5.576 million of the 2022 fiscal recovery funds.
Individuals from the public asked the board to reconsider allocating the funding.
Ernie Colt, a business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters said the entire project should halt and the project should be rebid in hopes the cost will come down to a "feasible level." He said there is no plan if the funding is not approved by the government.
"We wouldn't do this for any other project," he said.
The board voted unanimously to allocate this year's portion of the CARES funds, or find alternative funding for the project.
Despite the possibility of having to repay the $15 million to the federal government, the board felt there were no other options.
County finance director Dennis Butler said the county has about $5 million in reserves, but the other $10 million would have to come from somewhere else.
De Witt said the county is preparing multiple backup funding sources, such as selling the county’s 184-acre farm. Based on current market conditions, officials have estimated the farm could fetch $1.5 to $2 million at a public auction.
Caitlin Yamada